Tinubu’s Daughter Bags Traditional Title In Kogi, Names Aare Oja of Okunland

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu and the Iyaloja general of Nigeria has bagged the traditional title of Aare Oja of Okunland.

She was awarded the chieftaincy title on Sunday, August 27 by the Obaaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi at his palace in Kogi State.

Among notable individuals who witnessed the ceremony were Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and popular Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun.

Speaking on the development via his official Instagram page, Tinubu-Ojo said she stopped by to see the Kogi State’s first family on her way to Kabba.

The Iyaloja shared a photo of herself with Yahaya Bello’s wife Rashidat, adding that the governor’s wife received her warmly.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “On my way to Kabba, I decided to stop by and say Hello to Kogi state first family.

I want to thank Her Excellency, the First Lady of Kogi State; Mrs Rashida Yayaha Bello for the warm reception.”

In a post on August 19 on Instagram, Tinubu-Ojo wrote, “I appreciate the Okun-Area Traditional Council Chaired by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Solomon Dele Owoniyi (The Obaro of Kabba) for this great honour.”