Tinubu’s CSU Saga: Present Darkness and Futuristic Concerns (2)

As said on the first part of this essay, even though Tinubu subscribed to the Awoist School of Thought that took control of the Western Region in 1951 riding on the crest of the British colonial subterfuge that had planned and executed the clipping of wings of nationalist movement led by Nnamdi Azikiwe, at heart, he belongs more to Akintola political consciousness than Awoist and he shared a lot with him such as Akintolu’s caustic tongue that was routinely deployed to mesmerize Action Group’s opponents.

Akintola was never enamoured of Awoist ideological principles hence he readily preferred accommodation with Sardauna Ahmadu and Balewa-led Northern People’s Congress which his leader Awolowo detested. In the same way, Tinubu blends with all shades of Nigerian political hues and never shied away from taking advantage of any opportunity which any political stream has to offer.

It was this rare character that made Tinubu to be allied with virtually major political blocs in Nigeria and ultimately with Buhari’s CPC in 2015 to make Buhari’s presidential ambition a reality. Having helped Buhari into power, Tinubu became ‘plaything’ in the hands of power brokers who turned him fair game in Buhari Presidency power play.

Like a lamb led to the slaughter, he kept and maintained dignified silence in the face of provocations. Against all odds, he resisted and thwarted every political artifice devised by Buhari and his henchmen to hedge him out of relevance. Instead of being hedged out, Tinubu asserted his leadership of APC by awarding himself an unconstitutional office of “Leader” and insisted on it.

By 2022, it was clear Buhari and his APC apparatchik did not want Tinubu as its presidential candidate but he persevered and in a moment of utter desperation but mustering the courage of a cornered quarry, grasped the last straw, went to Abeokuta to remind Buhari of his stake in APC and Nigeria’s prebendal edifice.

Buhari being sensible and aware of the most feared consequence being a disappointed Tinubu and his ‘Yoruba awalokun’ uniting the Igbo and Yoruba against Buhari’s political tendency, Tinubu therefore became the ‘lesser evil’ to be endured, Buhari grudgingly acquiesced and Tinubu was railroaded into Nigerian presidency. Having won and installed president after an election that saw youths rejecting the two mainstream parties, Tinubu has been challenged by the two closet parties’ candidates – PDP’s Atiku and LP’s Peter Obi.

Both challengers raised Tinubu’s qualifications to contest the election but it was Atiku that took extra effort going all the way to United States’ district court to get an order compelling Tinubu’s claimed Chicago State University to disclose his educational details and succeeded, much to the chagrin of Tinubu who had objected on the grounds that a disclosure of his educational detail will make him suffer “severe and irreparable damage.”

Now, what is the present darkness enveloping Nigeria and the futuristic concerns stalking Nigeria in the comity of nations? Giving the perception of world public opinion about Nigeria as generally captured in this column essay (‘Season of Anomie’) a fortnight ago, any judicial stamp of veracity that President Tinubu forged his Chicago State University certificate or that he gained admission into the school using unwholesome means (identity and credential) would send Nigeria on an irreversible spiral into the abyss of diplomatic infamy and socio-economic turmoil.

Just imagine proof that any of the allegations of identity theft or forged credentials are established against Nigeria’s president, then that is proof beyond all reasonable doubt that Nigeria is a nation of scammers and no Nigerian will escape that character profile. World public opinion would be that their opinions as expressed in virtually yearly corruption perception index or the unrestrained opinion such as the ones held and expressed by the British Prime Minister David Cameron, the USA’s Secretary of State, Collin Powell or Ms Oprah Winfrey or even by Nigerians such as General Babangida and Governor Abiola Ajimobi are vindicated.

Nigerians have not placed any weight on declarations by world leaders such as Collins Powell’s tag of Nigeria’s as “marvelous scammers” and that corruption is in Nigeria’s “national culture” or British Prime Minister David Cameron telling British leaders led by Queen Elizabeth that Nigeria is “fantastically corrupt” and by his judgment ranks one of the two most corrupt countries in the world. Common people and pop culture represented by Opray Winfrey have also delivered their judgment on Nigeria as a corrupt and fraudulent people.

But the most unfortunate aspect of the problem was Nigerians’ penchant to politicize issue of corruption as could be seen in very divergent opinions on the Tinubu’s CSU Saga. Naturally, opinion is divided on any political issue such as Tinubu’s CSU certificate saga. But the unbridgeable gulf created by the issue shows that whereas there might be a country called Nigeria, there is no Nigerian nation with fixed value system that prescribes irreducible minimum of public morality.

This is best evidenced by Reuben Abati’s trivialization and dismissal of Peter Obi’s remark on the issue as an unnecessary “evangelism” and moral- izing or Tinubu’s supporters’ hairsplitting interpretations making light the weight of Tinubu’s CSU problem. That is where any objective interrogator of the debacle will discover that Nigeria is in a deep mess proving beyond doubt that what Britain created was an amalgam of peoples not a compact unit of a demographic whole united by overarching national purpose and girded by val- ues against which nobody can breach or repudiate.

That’s what a state-nation is, not a mere “geographical expression” as Awolowo observed or a bunch of men herded into an ‘ashhole’ as observed by President Trump, each fighting to prevail in the realization of selfish or sectional interests over and above national interest. This is what should worry Nigerians about the Tinubu debacle not whether the Supreme Court allows or rejects him. What worries me and I doubt it is the same with others is this absence of national public with identifiable public opinion.

Presently, there is nothing like it. However, one can hope that the ascendancy of the youths on the social and political scene is striving to recreate Nigerian public opinion which was successfully created between 1946 and 1948 by four young Nigerians, namely Abiodun Aloba, Kola Balogun, MCK Ajuluchukwu and Nduka Eze. They were nationalist journalists practicing their trade with a Lebanese- owned newspaper and they were unjustly sacked due to colonial authority’s pressure on the newspaper proprietor.

They created and domiciled Nigerian public opinion in the Zikist Movement. Between 1944-1948, the Nigerian public opinion was routed against colonialism and for a decolonization process without condition becoming ruling culture until 1948 when Azikiwe betrayed the movement which collapsed and Britain regained its decolonisation agenda. The ENDSARS movement that dovetailed into Obidient Movement has recreated Nigerian Public Opinion thanks to the new ‘smart publics’ created by information technology.

People no longer need physical space to organize and act. They organize and act in virtual space. Before, one needs newspaper/television/radio to disseminate information but technology has revolutionized the news media which is called Fourth Estate of the Realm. The news media is praised and condemned in equal measure by those benefiting or harmed which made Bartholomew H. Sparrow in his book, ‘Uncertain Guardians: The News Media as a Political Institution’ to interrogate the role of the media in political process.

The role of the new media agitates me about futuristic concerns that Tinubu CSU Saga may keep running throughout the term which may seriously affect his legitimacy and traction in governance. Fighting back, he will deploy Nigeria’s monstrous autocratic powers to suppress the public opinion and the political fallouts may induce Nigeria to become turbulent, thereby unraveling and the doomsday predicted by US think-tank becomes self-fulfilling prophecy.