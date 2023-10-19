Tinubu’s CSU Saga: Present Darkness and Futuristic Concerns (1)

Let me confess I am disturbed about the present darkness hanging over the presidency of Nigeria being occupied by Chief Bola Tinubu arising from his Chicago State University certificate saga and the consequent uncertainties, doubts, conjectures and probable future consequences that may be of futuristic concerns to the development of Nigeria. Chief Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate with other incidental issues or matters arising thereto is perhaps, the longest-running story spanning over 20 year earning it the right to be tagged a ‘saga’.

Truly, I am disturbed! This is the first time; a Nigerian head of state is embroiled in allegations of crimes, very serious crimes. First time in the sense that the Buhari case in 2019 was not a case of forgery but rather absence of qualifying certificate. The Buhari case boiled over after WAEC stepped in to confirm the basic certificate he claimed. That case was different from President Tinubu’s case because General Buhari contended that he attained the minimum standard which the 1999 Constitution (s.131(d) ) prescribes which is to be “educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent.”

So, it was easy for Buhari to satisfy that very tenuous provision by getting his former secondary school to rush in a testimonial showing that he was educated up to at least school certificate level. The West Africa Examination Council handed in a clincher attesting the Katsina College testimonial. And so General Buhari escaped the judicial hammer. And now his man friday, Chief Bola A. Tinubu is facing a similar dilemma, a harder nut to crack. And it is a very difficult case by every standard even though his legal team is making it light, hoping of course to exploit the hazy and fluid provisions of the legal text which the 1999 Constitution is notorious.

The ‘present darkness’ as poignantly captured in Stephen Ellis’ book (This Present Darkness: A History of Nigerian Organized Crime, Oxford University Press, 2016) is now being dramatized flowing from the emergence of Chief Tinubu as a political leader in Nigeria. President Babangida in his political transition programme had dreamt of engineering ‘new breed’ politicians to take over the rulership of Nigeria. Chief Tinubu was one of those ‘new breed’ politicians. He had pitched his tent with the mainstream Yoruba political establishment that originated from Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s social-democratic ideology.

By 1987, Chief Awolowo had died whereupon Chief Adekunle Ajasin became leader. Other prominent members of that ideological camp were Abraham Adesanya, Bola Ige, Segun Osoba, Ayo Adebayo and Olaniwun Ajayi. Chief Tinubu having joined the group also became a staunch member of the Social Democratic Party the group formed. He benefitted by being elected member of the national assembly as a senator representing a Lagos senatorial district. The SDP won the June 12 presidential election. The result of the election was cancelled by President Babangida which action generated violent crises.

A political coalition known as National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) was formed and led by the Awolowo political group. Chief Tinubu became a leading political figure and carved a niche for himself and in participating in the group’s pro-democracy activities thereby earning state agents’ threats that forced them to embrace exile in Europe and America. When the Babangida transition programme ran into stormy waters of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, which Chief MKO Abiola won, Chief Tinubu faithfully followed the group in fighting for June 12 restoration and validation.

After the resolution of the June 12 crisis consequent upon the deaths of Abacha and Abiola, and General Abdulsalam Abubakar having taken over the federal government and introduced another political transition programme to tidy Nigeria over the June 12 crises, Tinubu remained with the Awo group to form the Alliance for Democracy to participate in that era’s politics. He was nominated as a governorship candidate in Lagos State and he won thereby becoming governor of Lagos State.

Barely few months after becoming governor of Lagos State, an incorruptible lawyer and human rights crusader, Chief Gani Fawehinmi petitioned the police to investigate the credentials of Governor Tinubu. Chief Fawehinmi followed the petition up with a legal suit challenging the authenticity of Chief Tinubu’s claims of having attended and attained the educational certificates from Aroloya Primary School, Lagos, WASC from Government College, Ibadan, Economics degree from University of Chicago and accountancy degree from Chicago State University. There was also a diploma from Richard Daley College.

Chief Fawehinmi sought reliefs from the court to compel the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute Chief Tinubu for presenting forged certificates to Independent National Electoral Commission in order to contest 1999 governorship election in Lagos State. The Court agreed with Fawehinmi and ruled accordingly but the police never took up the matter. The other relief granted to Fawehinmi was an order compelling the Lagos State House of Assembly to investigate Fawehinmi’s allegations against Governor Tinubu with a view to impeach him if the allegations are proved.

The Lagos State House of Assembly clutched on straws to resolve the case in favour of Governor Tinubu. Governor Tinubu served his two tenures of gubernatorial office and succeeded in establishing a political dynasty that he celebrates as an “unbreakable team” in Lagos State and stand- ing thereon forayed into the entire Southwest region where he installed state governors after the disastrous political ‘conquests’ by President Obasanjo’s People’s Democratic Party in 2003. Since then Chief Tinubu has remained a successful godfather managing a politico-outfit that has become the envy of other entrenched politicos in Nigeria’s kleptocratic political environment Stephen Ellis wrote about.

Chief Tinubu’s successful political experiment in Southwest made the coast clear for him to forage the murky Nigerian politics and set his eyes on Nigerian presidency as the ultimate prize. Between 2007 and 2015, Chief Tinubu having set his eyes on the ball tossed at the political arena engaged other players in a macabre dance and play best epitomized in earlier epochs by Chinua Achebe’s ‘A Man of the People’ and Soyinka’s ‘Dance of the Forest’, ‘Madmen and Specialists’ and ‘Opera Wonyosi’.

Between Yar’Adua and Jonathan eras when he formed the Action Congress and later Action Congress of Nigeria thereby severing his link with the Awo group, Chief Tinubu set his eyes and heart on accomplishing the Ladoke Akintola political script of political alliance with the Hausa/Fulani political establishment. First, he allied with Nuhu Ribadu, who as EFCC Chairman had harassed him and other 1999-2007 class of governors. Sec- ond, he allied with Atiku Abubakar who having been run out of PDP needed a political canopy for temporary shelter and Tinubu provided him ACN to contest 2011 Presidential election.

Both schemes (AC’s Nuhu Ribadu presidential quest and ACN’s Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid) crashed. By his testimony, Tinubu having analysed Buhari’s cultic political followership after quitting ANPP to form CPC which appeared to garner block votes from Far-Northern predominant Muslim States, quickly went to Buhari for an alliance. By 2013 when President Jonathan was hopelessly mired in Nigeria’s troubles, he dismissed him as “clueless” and struck up his alliance with Buhari which gave birth to All Progressives Congress which he took control of to foist Buhari as APC’s presidential candidate in 2015 elections. A combination of local and foreign intrigues walloped President Jonathan in 2015 presidential election which Buhari won to his own surprise and consternation.