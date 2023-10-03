Tinubu’s CSU Records: Onoh Mocks PDP, Atiku, Obi, Others

Contrary to widespread claims, Dr Josef Onoh, President Bola Tinubu’s former campaign spokesperson in South East has mocked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar following the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Dr Onoh who spoke on Tuesday berated detractors who assert that the President’s certificate, which CSU issued, clearly belongs to a female.

Onoh, however, said people who are making the incorrect assertion that a woman is the owner of the certificate are unaware of the provisions of the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) that enable Tinubu the right to request the rectification of any inaccuracies in his educational records.

Onoh claimed that Tinubu’s detractors are simply political gamblers who lost the March 18 presidential election and are now looking for something to hang on to against the president.

Onoh added that the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were embarrassing Nigeria and detracting from the president’s plan for “renewed hope.”

Atiku and Obi were persuaded by him to abandon their political plans and aid Tinubu in advancing the nation.

Onoh said: “Tinubu was an outstanding student when he was in the university and all through his university career, he identified as a Man, even in his university yearbook, his picture shows that the Tinubu in question is a man.

“All letters addressed to him from the Chicago University always referred to him as Mr Tinubu and not Miss Tinubu. So, that thing is clearly an error and nothing much to make noise about. Go and verify.

It’s not a big deal. Nigerians with their qualifications, and university degrees, cannot say that they have never come across an error, even in the spelling of their names, but when these errors are observed, it’s normal, it does not invalidate the certificate, it does not make it a false documents, it does not invalidate the relevance of the certificate, because the owner of the certificate has the right to have such errors corrected.

“So the noise of trying to show that President Tinubu’s certificate is fake is actually a pursuit in futility because they have lost every other angle to hold on to.

“The world is not ruled by emotion but by substance and it’s unfortunate that some gullible Nigerians have been deceived by a pure water manufacturer and a Tomato paste importer.

“All that remains for the opposition is to secure a court order requesting for the CTC of the President’s restaurant bill during his visit in Paris and claim it was fake and not issued by the waiter or waitress.

I had earlier warned and offered free education to Atiku and his Hollywood wannabe US lawyer of the implications of his fishing adventure, and position of the law and emphasized he would meet an empty dinner table when he returns.

“Today he has expended his energy on a wild goose chase and the data of a multitude of emotionally driven gullible Nigerians. Now you know why Tinubu is called the “JAGABAN”.