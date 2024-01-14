Tinubu’s Corruption Fight Not Persecutory – Metuh

…says President not de-marketing Nigerians

A chieftain and former spokesman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has described the fight against corruption by President Bola Tinubu as patriotic, not persecutory.

Metuh said this in a press release made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The opposition chieftain described Tinubu’s administration as a reflection of work in progress adding that his government do not de-market Nigerians locally and internationally like in the past.

Metuh, who hailed the Tinubu’s administration for restoring renewed confidence in the Nigerian project and having regard for the freedom and liberty of the people, said “The most reassuring step is the genuine, determined and uncompromising fight against corruption and financial crimes in the country, different and distinct from a fight targeted at opposition figures whilst protecting and sparing those on the corridors of powers.

“Today, we see serving ministers and people who are holding top offices being removed from office and investigated for prosecution over corruption and financial crimes.

“In the past, the fight against corruption was merely a political cum campaign tool fueled with massive media trials and only targeted at diminishing opposition shining talents. The fight against corruption is now distinctive to persons who have questions to answer and not a tool for persecution.

“More importantly, there is no more de-marketing of Nigerians and Nigeria as a nation by those who tagged our hardworking youth as lazy and tarred innocent and resourceful Nigerians on the international arena with the brush of corruption.

“Nigerians across the board, have applauded the unprecedented patriotic stand for good governance in cutting the cost of governance at the federal level reflected in the recent slashing of all official entourage to state and international events by 60 per cent.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated proactive leadership; a listening and approachable leadership that respects the sensibilities of Nigerians as well as the need to re-engineer our nation for greater multi-sectoral productivity.

“This uncommon patriotism requires the recognition and support of all well-meaning Nigerians within the public, private and civil society sectors irrespective of political, ethnic, religious or vocational affiliations.

“From that standpoint, I call on all Nigerians to set aside every sectional, political and religious sentiment and put the national interest first by supporting President Tinubu bearing in mind that his success is the nation’s success today and for generations yet unborn.

“Nigeria’s future is much better served by contributions, inputs and constructive criticisms as obligations and duties of responsible citizens in every participatory democracy.

Finally, it is evident that there is a sure and steady move to where we want to be as a nation. This government indeed, is reflective of a good work in progress.”