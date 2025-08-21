Tinubu’s Confidence Sparked NDDC Transformation – Ogbuku

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has credited President Bola Tinubu’s confidence and charge to him and his team as the catalyst for the ongoing transformation in the Commission.

Ogbuku spoke during his 50th birthday celebration in Abuja, where he also unveiled two books he authored: Strategies and Imperative for Developing Niger Delta and Rethinking the Niger Delta.

Represented at the event by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, President Tinubu urged Ogbuku to continue delivering impactful projects that empower youths, uplift communities, and improve lives across the Niger Delta.

Expressing gratitude, the NDDC boss said Tinubu’s trust gave him the motivation to champion reforms in the interventionist agency.

“It was because of the charge Mr. President gave me that my team and I decided to do what we are doing. The next time I met him, he said: ‘You see, it is that pitch I gave you that created the spark in you.’ Whatever we have achieved in NDDC today, I give the credit to Mr. President,” Ogbuku said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Ogbuku’s leadership, describing it as transformative and impactful. He recalled that while previous NDDC boards were often dissolved before completing one year in office, Ogbuku’s administration had brought stability and meaningful development.

“Instead of replacing you, we are celebrating you. This is two years of impactful leadership, two years of collaboration, and two years of focus. You will be remembered for the legacies you leave behind for the Niger Delta,” Akpabio said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, praised Ogbuku as a team player and an exemplary chief executive.

“We in the NDDC Board will continue to cooperate with him to sustain the achievements already recorded,” Ebie assured.