Tinubu’s Committed To Improving Standard Of Education – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to improving the standard of education in the country.

Akume, who maintained that education remained the cornerstone of Tinubu’s government, said this on Monday while receiving a powerful delegation from the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS) led by its Prelate, His Most Eminence Baba Aladura David Bob-Manuel in Abuja.

The SGF said during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu was able to return missionary schools to their rightful owners, despite stiff resistance for better management of the schools.

He added that as part of his commitment to ensure access to higher education for every Nigerian, he also introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), where eligible students could obtain interest-free loans.

Akume acknowledged the efforts of the religious bodies in the country in providing education, healthcare and fostering peace and unity among their adherents. He assured of its readiness to partner with religious bodies to strengthen peaceful co-existence and national development.

Speaking earlier, the Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS), His Most Eminence Baba Aladura David Bob-Manuel, expressed their unalloyed solidarity with the President and assured him of their readiness to collaborate with the Government towards the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also congratulated the President on his election and the SGF on his appointment.

High point of the visit was the presentation of centenary souvenirs to the SGF, meant to commemorate its 100 years of ministry and offering of prayer for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the SGF and the nation at large for peace, unity and sustainable development.