Tinubu’s Commitment To State Police A Generational Legacy – Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the establishment of State Police as a generational reform that will fundamentally transform Nigeria’s security architecture.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the State Government commended President Tinubu for reaffirming his administration’s resolve to decentralise policing during a high-level engagement with governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the statement, the President stressed that State Police has become imperative in confronting the country’s evolving security challenges, noting that decentralised law enforcement would enhance community-based responses, improve intelligence gathering, and strengthen internal security across the federation.

The Kogi State Government noted that the President’s position comes as the National Assembly continues deliberations on the constitutional and legislative frameworks required to establish State Police, describing the move as a bold and strategic step toward long-term national stability.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo fully aligns with the President’s vision and remains committed to supporting reforms that bring security closer to the grassroots.

He stated that the State Police initiative represents a decisive intervention capable of significantly dismantling insecurity in Nigeria, commending President Tinubu for ongoing economic and financial sector reforms and describing the proposed decentralization of policing as a natural progression in the administration’s broader national renewal agenda.

“As a government, we fully align with Mr President’s position and assure him, as well as the leadership of the National Assembly, of our readiness to cooperate with all relevant authorities to make the State Police a reality,” the statement said.

The Kogi State Government maintained that sustained collaboration between federal and state authorities would not only address immediate threats but also lay the foundation for enduring peace, security, and development across the country.