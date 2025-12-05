Tinubu’s Commitment To North Evident In Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway Project – Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has described President Bola Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian and a true nationalist whose administration’s projects are spread across all parts of the country.

The Minister stated this while inspecting the Kebbi section of the ongoing construction of the Lagos–Badagry Superhighway.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, noting that the project, when completed, will open up a major trade hub along the corridor.

“You can see that Hightech has completed almost four kilometres of reinforced concrete. They have also cleared nearly 64 kilometres and finished the filling of 15 kilometres,” he said.

He added that solar streetlights have already been installed on parts of the road, and that the four kilometres completed so far cover both lanes.

According to him, President Tinubu’s commitment to the construction of the highway demonstrates his desire to deliver roads that will last for generations and bring long-term benefits to Nigerians.

“You can imagine a road constructed from Illela, near the Niger Republic border, all the way to Lagos, linking the sub-Saharan region. This will create great economic opportunities,” the Minister said.

“Mr President is not just constructing roads, he is building highways that will last 50 years or more.”

He further stated that once completed, the road will create thousands of jobs and significantly reduce insecurity, among many other benefits.

The Minister also used the opportunity to urge Northerners not to be deceived ahead of 2027, noting that the project originated during the Shagari administration but was never actualised until President Tinubu’s tenure.

“You don’t need a rocket scientist to know that this road requires a huge amount of money to build. This shows the President’s love, concern, and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

He noted that President Tinubu has started strongly, and with another opportunity, he will take the country to the promised land.