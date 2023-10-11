Tinubu’s Certificate Saga: Nigerians Are Now Seen As Fraudsters – Peter Obi

Following the constroversy surrounding the academic certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU), Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has said the country’s reputation is at stake as a result of the development.

It would be recalled that the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar accused Tinubu of forging the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Days after losing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Atiku filed a lawsuit at the United States (US) court in a bid to get the CSU to release the academic results of President Tinubu.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday at the World Press Conference in Abuja, Obi said Nigerians are now seen all over the world as fraudsters, certificate forgers and identity thieves because of what Tinubu has allegedly done.

Obi also called on the President to tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served and the certificate he obtained from CSU.

The former Governor of Anambra advised President Tinubu to provide Nigerians and the entire world with the necessary information about him once and now.

He said: “Mr Tinubu should tell the nation his true name, the school he attended, where he served and the certificate he obtained. He must do this task once and now. It is a matter of morality, honour, and integrity. Tinubu needs to come clean.

“The world now sees every Nigerian as a fraudster, certificate forger and identity thief because of what Bola Ahmed Tinubu did at Chicago State University.

“Even though all you need to run for president are primary and secondary school attendance, I personally attached my University degree certificates, plus my NYSC. You can go and verify.

“I attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Soludo, Emefiele, the present Vice Chancellor and the two DVCs were all my schoolmates. You can go and verify.

“Bola Tinubu should reintroduce himself to the nation he governs, and tell the nation who he is, where he is from, where he went to school, and his real name. It’s a simple task that will take only a few minutes. And he must perform this task immediately.”