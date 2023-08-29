Tinubu’s Certificate: Chicago University Locks X Account Over Multiple Queries

After receiving multiple queries and attacks over the degree it is said to have issued to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1979, Chicago State University on Monday put its X handle, formerly known as Twitter on private.

This follows a case that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar filed in a US Court seeking details regarding Tinubu’s academic standing at Chicago State University.

The page, which was formerly Public, was checked on Tuesday and revealed it had been changed to Private with the remark “These posts are protected. Only verified followers have access to the full profiles and posts of @ChicagoState. To request to be followed, tap a Follow button.

It would be recalled that in January 2022 the university had given it confirmation that Tinubu had in fact attended the institution.

“Mr Tinubu did attend our university, but if more details are required, go to the studentclearinghouse.org website to make a formal request, said Beverly Poindexter, who oversees official transcript requests, enrollment, and degree verification at the Office of the Registrar, CSU.

In an earlier letter dated August 20, 1999, and signed by then Registrar, Lois Davis, the university stated that Tinubu was its student between 1977 and 1979.

He wrote, “Please be advised that Bola A. Tinubu did indeed attend Chicago State University from August 1977 through June 1979.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration with honours on June 22, 1979. His major was Accounting.”

A letter of recommendation from CSU praising Tinubu’s performance and “high scholastic achievement” was also included with his form CF004 submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2003 when he ran for governor again.

Long before the 2023 general election, there was debate concerning Tinubu’s academic background.