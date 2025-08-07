Tinubu’s Campaigners Embark On Free Medical Outreach In Ondo

No fewer than 1,000 residents of Ondo State have benefited from a free medical outreach organized by the Asiwaju Grassroots Movement (AGM), a support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event, titled Jigi Asiwaju, was held at the GMT state office in Akure, the state capital. It featured free eye tests, medication, and distribution of eyeglasses, particularly for the elderly and underserved members of the public.

The Director-General of GMT in the state, Hon. Saka-Yusuf Ogunleye, said the outreach was part of a series of grassroots-focused interventions designed to complement President Tinubu’s efforts.

According to Ogunleye, a former commissioner, the programme will be extended to other senatorial districts before the end of the month.

“We’re doing this to complement Mr. President’s efforts at the grassroots. This is our way of saying thank you and giving back. It’s not just about politics, we are touching real lives. Today it is Akure; tomorrow we move to other senatorial districts. The plan is to cover the entire state before the end of the month,” he said.

Ogunleye also responded to concerns raised by some government officials over the activities of support groups.

“Let every support group do its part. During previous elections, groups were allowed to work independently to mobilize. The Commissioner for Information is on his own. The Governor has clarified this through his Chief Press Secretary. There is no division, we are all working toward the same goal,” he added.

The Women Director of GMT, Chief Olamide Falana, said the outreach reflects the president’s vision for a healthier and more inclusive Nigeria. She emphasized that the programme was about more than healthcare, it was about reconnecting with citizens on a deeper, human level.

“We call it Jigi Asiwaju because we want people to see clearly, both physically and politically. Our president is a visionary leader. This initiative helps our people see the future of a better Nigeria, just as clearly as they now see with these free glasses.

“You need to see the joy in people’s faces, many of them are getting medical help for the first time in years. That’s how you win hearts. That’s how you build lasting loyalty,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Akorede, and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Reverend Father Anslem Ologunwa, emphasized the importance of unity and sustained support for President Tinubu, particularly among the Yoruba.

The Chief Imam praised GMT’s initiative and its impact on the community, urging unity among Yoruba people ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Nobody eats from your food and turns around to curse you. That is why I believe this programme is not just political, it is spiritual. It is planting goodwill in people’s hearts.

“I am not a politician. I speak as a religious leader. Yoruba people must rally around Tinubu. If the Hausa had their eight years, why should the Yoruba have only four? We must support him to complete his tenure,” he said.

Several beneficiaries, including elderly residents and market women, expressed appreciation for the free services, noting that it was their first time receiving any form of eye care or medical attention in years.