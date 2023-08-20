Tinubu’s Cabinet Uninspiring, Bloated, Say Ex-minister, Envoy

President Bola Tinu- bu’s new cabinet received more knocks at the weekend as some notable Nigerians said it is “settlement cabinet,” incapable of delivering Nigeria from its current economic and social quagmire.

A former minister, a diplomat and serving Vice Chancellor of a University in separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph described the list as not only uninspiring, but disappointing as the crop of ministers is at variance with the promises Tinubu made during his electioneering campaign. “With this crop of ministers, President Tinubu is merely paying political debt to those who contributed to his election; he is putting the survival of his government ahead of national interest, and that is unfortunate at this critical time,” one of them said.

Apart from a few competent hands, they found it incongruous that President Tinubu who was described as a headhunter, who discovered and utilized eggheads as Lagos State governor, could settle for recycled hands, especially former governors, who performed below per in their various states.

“Many Nigerians are not surprised because Presi- dent Tinubu promised to perpetuate Muhammadu Buhari’s style, and some of us can remember that Buhari gave the nation one of the worst cabinets and Tinubu had taken it up from there.

“Apart from a few competent hands which you can count on your fingertips, a large number of them lack capacity. How do you justify the appointment of two former governors, who performed woefully in their states in terms of security as Defence Minister and Minister of State for Defence? “Besides the issue of competence and capacity, the size of the cabinet, 45, going to 48, in a depressed economy like ours, does not make any economic sense at all.

Look at this; of what need is there for Minister of Police Affairs and Minister of State for Police Affairs, where you have Police Service Commission? The whole thing has become a jamboree.

“Does the fact that a former governor constructed a few bridges and unviable airports in their state capitals and carried out a couple of urban renewal qualify them for ministerial positions? Some of them have been office since 1999, serving as local government chairmen, party chairman, minister, deputy governor and governor with minimal performance.

Yet, they are appointed ministers in a country of over 200 million people!” They said that Nigerians expected intellectually sound technocrats with local and international exposure on the cabinet to turn around the economy but all these expectations were not met in the current cabinet.

The respondents also blamed the media for their failure to give constructive criticism to the government as part of their constitutional responsibility of holding government accountable to the people, thereby promoting good governance.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier advised President Tinubu to cut the cost of governance by curtailing the number of his appointees. PDP leaders who met in Abuja last week said that 48 ministers and several special advisers and assistants he appointed should be reduced in conformity with the health of the economy.