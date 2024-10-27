Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle validates persistent S’East marginalization, says Sen Egwu

Share

Former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu, and an erstwhile Secretary General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, have decried President Bola Tinubu’s recent cabinet reshuffle, stating that it did not reflect federal character principle.

While Egwu submitted that ministerial appointment only validated the persistent marginalization of South-East geo-political Zone under Tinubu administration, Eya said it was at variance with the Constitutional requirement and geopolitical balancing.

Reacting to the recent cabinet reshuffle announced by the Federal Government where only Engr David Umahi and one other are the substantive Ministers from the zone, Egwu described it as complete marginalization of the zone.

He said: “It is very obvious that the South-East region, comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi State is being marginalized. If you do a comparative analysis of the Ministerial appointments, why should the South-East be different from other zones in the country?

“When people are talking about marginalization, it is being done, everybody is seeing it clearly. What else can be more than that,” he queried.

Egwu, who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone in the Senate (2015-2023) and doubles as a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reiterated that the marginalization of the region is seen clearly by all and sundry in the recent reshuffle.

Similarly, Elder statesman Chief Nduka Eya, stated that while it is the prerogative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint ministers, the Constitution also requires him to ensure federal character in terms of geopolitical balancing.

Eya, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ekiti State, faulted the allocation of only five ministerial slots to South-East, even as only two were substantive ministers while three were ministers of state.

He, however, blamed Igbo political leaders for the alleged shoddy treatment of South East by the current administration and the one before it, noting that political elites from the zone have refused to properly organize themselves for the pursuit of regional interests but rather pursue selfish political agenda.

Eya said: “Every President or governor has the right to set up his cabinet. He has the right to reshuffle. It is his prerogative. It is try this and try that. I call it a gamble. There is no guarantee that those appointed now will be better than those before them. So, let’s leave it to the wisdom of the President. That’s not the issue.

“The issue is in terms of appointment, what does the law say? The law of Nigeria talks about federal character. There are six zones, 48 ministers. For a balanced cabinet, it should be eight per zone. That will be equity.

“But in this case, some have 10. That’s where the problem is. We have complained about this. The Igbo must first of all put their house in order; all these complaints and no complaints, they must put their house in order.

“Some of our leaders are working for personal political aggrandizement while deceiving us. They are not representing us” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) has faulted the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and appealed for the reversal of the action.

Prof Benjamin Okaba, President, INC worldwide, made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja on yesterday.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, replacing it with the Ministry of Regional Development.

Okaba said it was unfortunate that the ministry was scrapped while the Niger Delta region had continued to bear the burden of the country’s income generation.

According to him, the decision to dismantle the ministry came as a shock to the region.

“The Ijaw people, the largest oil producing ethnic group in the country, are more shocked. This ministry was created by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who showed great empathy for the people of the Niger Delta and sought to fast-track the development of the area.

“Its establishment was celebrated by Nigerians, who valued peace and progress, and every administration since then has upheld its importance.

“When President Bola Tinubu assumed office, one of his initial considerations was to dissolve this vital ministry. After widespread public outcry, he seemed to reconsider. The region was surprised when the decision was taken. This action has left many feeling betrayed and disregarded,’’ he said.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to reverse the decision.

