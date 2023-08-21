Tinubu’s Cabinet: APC Youth Wing Kicks, Demand Appointment Of Dayo Isreal As Youth Minister

The Youth Wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the appointment of the Youth National Leader of the All ProgtressivesCongress (APC) Dayo Isreal, as the Minister of Youth.

President Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 new Ministers, but no minister was named for the

Ministry of Youth.

Speaking on the development, the Youth Wing said since assuming office 18 months ago, Isreal had extensive international exposure, remarkable antecedents, impressive profile, and excellent leadership skills and was the best person for the position.

The Youth Wing stated this in a statement to the media on Monday signed by Jamaludeen Kabir, deputy national youth leader, and all zonal leaders, including Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde who are APC youth wing members.

The youth wing said Israel’s commitment and contributions during the party’s presidential campaigns further demonstrate his dedication, noting that his appointment would greatly benefit Nigerian youths and the nation as a whole.

The statement further stated that just like his colleague, Beta Edu, the former woman leader of the APC who was appointed Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to represent her gender, they were confident that Isreal was the best to lead the youth, urging the President to grant their request.

According to the statement, “Dayo Israel has shown capacity, especially in his role as national youth leader of the party, his success and immense achievements cannot be over-emphasised.

“His commitment and contributions during our party’s presidential campaigns further demonstrate his dedication to our cause. I believe his appointment would greatly benefit Nigerian youths and the nation as a whole.

“We urge President Tinubu to consider this young energetic man given the chance to serve as the minister of youth, as his colleague Beta was given the opportunity to represent her gender well. We believe in the President and his government as a listening leader.

“Dayo Israel, an ardent BAT supporter, has proven that the mantle of Youth leadership saddled on him is not a mere one.

“He is executing his role with a sense of responsibility, appreciating the importance of the obligation at hand; he is fully prepared for it.

The statement further stated, “He has toured some major cities spreading the gospel according to the book of BAT, and this makes it easier for the young ones to accept someone from the seemingly old generation.

“His extensive international exposure, remarkable antecedents, impressive profile, and excellent leadership he has shown in the last 18 months that he has been leading the Youth Wing of our party make him the best fit for the position