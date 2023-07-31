Tinubu’s Broadcast Deceptive, Uninspiring – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast as deceptive and uninspiring.

Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu said the aim was to dissuade the organised labour from embarking on a nationwide protest.

He maintained that the broadcast was an afterthought, noting that Tinubu removed the petrol subsidy without a plan to ameliorate the sufferings of the people who, he added, have been made poorer since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took power in 2015.

According to him, “Tinubu’s speech was hurriedly put together in order to dissuade the suffering masses and the organised labour from embarking on protests.

“Rather than apologise for removing subsidy without providing a cushion for the poor, he went about accusing subsidy thieves of being behind the current suffering.

“Tinubu also lied when he claimed that he had for years been an advocate of subsidy removal.

“This was a man who in 2012 described petrol subsidy removal as ‘the Goodluck Jonathan tax’ and sponsored protests in Lagos State.”

The former vice president stated that the N50,000 grant to small businesses the president announced in his broadcast, would be undermined by inflation, exchange rate problems, and corruption

Said him, “Tinubu says he will provide N50,000 (roughly $60) to 1, 300 nano businesses. This is reminiscent of the dubious trader moni and the monthly N20,000 spent on the public works programme of the last APC government which not only failed to stimulate the economy but also worsened poverty as funds went into private pockets.

“What mechanism is in place to ensure that poor Nigerians access this? The answer is none. This is nothing but deception as we shall all see in the coming weeks.”

He also questioned Tinubu’s plan to give 500,000 hectares of land to farmers in order to boost agriculture even when the insecurity in the food basket of the nation had failed to reduce.

“The Land Use Act puts lands under the purview of the governors. His so-called plan to provide 500,000 hectares is just part of the deception and a continuation of Buhari’s failed promises.

“Most of the communities being attacked are agrarian communities that rely on farming. What sort of plan can you implement in the agric sector without first tackling insecurity?” Atiku asked.

He added that Tinubu’s claim that the minimum wage would soon be reviewed upwards was evidence that he failed to properly plan for the removal of the petrol subsidy.

“Shouldn’t the discussion on the increase of minimum wage have been done before subsidy removal? This is the height of cluelessness, putting the cart before the horse,” Shaibu stated.