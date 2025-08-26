Following an agreement reached during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil, Nigeria’s airline, Air Peace, is set to begin direct flights from Lagos to São Paulo.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the deal was announced by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula during a joint conference.

According to the statement, the direct flight is one of several bilateral agreements signed in Brasília after a two-hour expanded meeting between Tinubu and Lula.

He added that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Filhos, signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement to boost trade and people-to-people ties.

Speaking further, he said the Managing Director of Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture, Ayo Sotinrin and Brazil’s Minister for the National Bank for Economic and Social Development, Aluísio Mercadante, “Signed an MoU for cooperation on trade and investment promotion, harmonising efforts to expand agricultural financing, investment, and joint projects.”

Onanuga quoted Lula saying, “Increasing the direct connections between Nigeria and Brazil is another essential step to strengthen the ties between our societies.

“We have approved the launch of a direct flight, to be operated by Nigeria’s largest airline company, Air Peace, between Lagos and São Paulo.”

Onanauga stated, “Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, signed an agreement on Diplomatic Training Cooperation.

“Both ministers also signed an MoU on political consultations to address bilateral, regional, and international issues of common interest.

“Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji and Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Luciana Santos, signed an MoU on cooperation in biotechnology, bioeconomy, ocean science, innovation ecosystems, energy, space development, digital transformation, and raw materials research.