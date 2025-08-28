Tinubu’s Brazil Trip Waste of Resources – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Prince Adewale Adebayo, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Brazil as a waste of Nigeria’s scarce resources.

Adebayo accused the President of seeking solutions abroad that are already contained in the SDP’s manifesto, expressing hope that the trip would help Tinubu realise the flaws in his economic policies.

He likened the visit to “Saul becoming Paul,” noting that Brazil’s success is rooted in visionary leadership, unlike Nigeria’s current governance.

“What they have is a poverty reduction manifesto and programmes. For example, the Bolsa Familia reduced poverty by 27 percent in Brazil in four years under President Lula da Silva. This is the opposite of Tinubu’s ‘subsidy is gone’ policy, which has increased poverty in Nigeria,” he said.

Adebayo also compared Petrobras’ management to that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), describing them as “polar opposites,” and criticised Tinubu’s economic direction.

“I’m happy he went there because he will see how wrongheaded his own policies are. But I’m not happy he spent all that money when the solution is here. He could have spoken to me or looked at the SDP’s manifesto. He used to be a member of the SDP.

“Why leave a Brazilian-style manifesto available in Nigeria to travel abroad as a tourist in awe of Brazil’s success? Their growth isn’t magic; it’s policy,” Adebayo added.