Tinubu’s Bold Policies In Nigerians’ Interest, Shettima Affirms

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated that President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic policies are being implemented in the best interest of Nigerians, stressing that the administration has created an enabling environment for serious business operations across the country.

Shettima highlighted key initiatives such as the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of exchange rates, and ongoing tax reforms as major steps towards stabilizing the economy and promoting sustainable growth.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, the Vice President made this known on Wednesday while receiving the newly elected executives of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), led by their National President, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is ready for business, and you are the drivers of change. I plead guilty to romancing with the business community, the manufacturing and productive sectors. This is how great nations are built; this is how Korea became what it is,” Shettima told the delegation.

He noted that President Tinubu has remained steadfast in his economic reforms despite resistance, describing the measures as tough but necessary for national progress.

“Fuel subsidy had long been an albatross around the neck of previous administrations. The President had the courage and conviction to remove it,” Shettima said. “We know the consequence of unveiling a masquerade. The oil cabal is richer than the Nigerian nation, they fought back, but he stood his ground because the decision was in the best interest of Nigerians.”

The Vice President added that Tinubu’s background in finance and business, including his experience as a financial controller at Mobil, enables him to understand and prioritize the needs of the private sector.

Earlier, NACCIMA President, Engr. Jani Ibrahim, explained that he emerged as president of the association and chairman of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) last month at the association’s 65th Annual General Meeting held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He commended Shettima’s leadership, particularly in his roles as chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), National Council on Privatization (NCP), Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and the MSMEs Council.

“National prosperity is anchored on strong collaboration between government and the private sector,” Ibrahim said. “We recognise the private sector as the engine of growth while the government sets the enabling framework.”

He requested the establishment of a mechanism for regular engagement between the organised private sector and the Vice President’s office, including bi-annual consultative sessions.

He also called for the inclusion of private sector representatives in key government councils and technical committees, particularly those related to trade, industry, privatisation, and small and medium enterprises.