Tinubu’s Anarchy Threat Destructive Blackmail, Misguided, Obi Tells Tribunal

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general elections, Peter Obi, has responded to the threat of anarchy from the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that if the Court interprets the Electoral Act (2022 Amended) section 134 against him, it might lead to breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu’s legal team, led by Wole Olanipekun, had in his final address to the Presidential Election Petition Court threatened that, “any other interpretation different from theirs will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.” While responding, Obi in his final written address, filed by his lawyers, led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), disagreed, saying, instead that what will lead to an archy is where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, that in such situations, anarchy reigns supreme.

The address reads in part, “A sentence in the second and third respondents’ address alarmed the petitioners and millions of Nigerians. The second and third respondents went too low and abandoned discretion when they claimed as follows: “Our submission is that the Petitioners are inviting anarchy by their ventilation of this issue of non-transmission of results electronically, by INEC.”

He, however, described Tinubu’s outburst as, “a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail, clearly intended to target the country’s judiciary and constitutionalism. It also aims at cannibalising our democracy.” He equally submitted that the careless and absurd statements of Tinubu intends to raise the issue of insecurity if the petitioners were to emulate the bad example of the second and third respondents, but remarked that such will never happen because of the petitioner’s discipline and peaceful disposition and believe in the rule of law.

Obi equally wondered, “When has it become offensive for Petitioners to canvass a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1); (b) of the Electoral Act 2022? “Let the second and third respondents know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme”