Tinubu’s Anambra Visit: Party Uniforms Banned, PDP, LP Snub Event

Share

Tension between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State intensified on Wednesday following a directive banning the wearing of party uniforms and support group attire during the visit.

The President is scheduled for a one-day working visit to the State, but the lead-up to his arrival has been marred by rivalry between the two parties, each laying claim to hosting the President.

Although it is unclear whether the directive came from the Presidency or the Anambra State Government, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Political Affairs, Alex Obiogbolu, issued a statement directing all APGA members and over 130 Soludo Support Groups to refrain from wearing any identifying uniforms.

Obiogbolu emphasized that the visit is strictly official and not a political event, urging full compliance from all stakeholders.

In response, the APC Chairman in Anambra State, Basil Ejidike, declined to comment on the uniform ban but extended his party’s goodwill to the President.

“As a party that produced the President, we wish him a successful and hitch-free visit to Anambra,” he said.

However, he did not confirm knowledge of the directive.

Observers in the state noted that, so far, no individuals or groups have been seen in party regalia.

Only the official green-and-white ceremonial attire traditionally approved for presidential visits was visible in the preparation scenes.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have distanced themselves from the visit. PDP State Chairman, Chidi Chidebe, said the President is free to visit any part of the country, but stressed that his party is more focused on improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

At the LP secretariat in Awka, no officials were available for comment. However, a party member who preferred not to be named said, “How do you expect us to welcome a man whose victory in the last general election remains disputed? Doing so would mean legitimizing what we believe is illegitimate. Our party has no interest in that.”

President Tinubu is expected to commission key infrastructure projects and meet with select stakeholders during his brief stay in the State.

Share