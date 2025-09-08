Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Economics

With the dousing of the ‘Nigerians-Must-Go’ tension in Ghana, President Bola Tinubu must be over the moon for that diplomatic breakthrough which restored smooth ties between the two West African partners and rivals.

The celebration is well deserved. However, that does not explain the continued delay of appointment of ambassadors to man Nigeria’s foreign missions all over the globe. It is quite strange that over two years after this administration recalled envoys, the lacuna continues to stand.

Recently, Tinubu blamed the situation on the economy and asked for patience to sort things out. We think two years is enough patience and urge Aso Villa to act swiftly to restore Nigeria’s place as one of Africa’s leading nations. Leadership abhors a vacuum and for global leaders to reckon with Nigeria, the presence of ambassadors must not be delayed any further.

The contemporary world revolves around the United States, China, Russia and India. These are powerful nations with uncompromising leaders. There is no way the Federal government will avoid them in the push to revamp the Nigerian economy. Nigeria and the US, for instance, have come a long way. Historically, both nations were under British colonial control and fought Civil Wars.

The first president of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe, studied and worked in America and attended a tertiary institution that shares the same name as a former American president.

When Nigeria achieved independence in 1960, one of the foremost diplomatic appointments was that of Julius Momo Udochi who was sent to Washington as ambassador. Unfortunately, in the last 24 months, that seat has remained vacant.

This development is worrisome. President Donald Trump is not the kind of leader that should be allowed to deal with diplomats below the level of a substantive ambassador. His foreign policy, especially, towards Africa and other weaker economies has been called to question by even Americans of different political leanings. We do not want to believe that President Tinubu is trying to be politically correct in the appointment of ambassadors.

The job goes beyond local politics. There are hundreds of qualified citizens who can push forward the renewed hope policies beyond Abuja, from career diplomats to visionary statesmen.

Foreign Affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has a huge role to play here. In April 2025, he announced that a list of nominees was forwarded to the Senate in 2024, for screening. Earlier, many names were bandied and ever since, the waiting game has not ended. Tuggar was a member of the House of Representatives before late President Muhammadu Buhari picked him as Ambassador to Germany.

The minister also studied International Relations in the university. We expect him to be more forceful in this regard, as someone who understands the boundary between politics and diplomacy. The minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, came in handy in resolving the ‘Nigerians-MustGo’ issue with our West African neighbours.

While we commend the president for restoring cordial ties, it must not be stretched too far. What worked in Ghana will not work in Germany. This is because President John Mahama lived in Nigeria and could not afford to stand the acrimony. His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was a rice merchant who frequented Lagos and in the process, found a wife, Rabiat Igbayilola Balogun, from Offa.

She became the president’s stepmother. Bianca’s late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, lived in Ghana as a Nigeria Army subaltern, went in search of peace at Peduase Lodge, Aburi in January 1967, to thwart the Civil War and maintained an office in Accra during his life in exile, in Cote d’Ivoire.

When Bianca deliberated with her Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Ablakwa before calling on Mahama, the ground was watered enough by the Ghanaian media. Ojukwu’s office in Accra was managed by Osei Poku, Editor-in-Chief of Accra Evening News. The Ikemba checked into European Hotels as Dr. Kofi. The job of fixing the economy is Tinubu’s.

His decision to remove subsidies on petroleum products shook the table. Currency fluctuation did not start until May 29, 2023. If political appointees at home and members of the National Assembly are not starving, it is improper for foreign missions to be starved of funds and ambassadors. Too many people should not crave for ambassadorial appointments. It is not a job for the boys.

Walter Mondale, after serving as Vice President of the US during Jimmy Carter, was appointed Ambassador to Japan by Bill Clinton in 1993. Nigerians have worthy citizens capable of representing them abroad meritoriously. Tinubu should fish them out in his usual manner of identifying sound minds. The same lens used to locate Yemi Osinbajo, Babatunde Fashola and Ben Akubueze, should be useful in picking ambassadors.