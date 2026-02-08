Some of the recently nominated ambassador-designates are reportedly facing difficulties securing acceptance from their host countries due to the limited time left in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The senior officials in the Presidency and foreign service disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is encountering challenges in obtaining agrément—the formal consent required from receiving countries—for some of the nominees.

Diplomatic sources explained that many host nations prefer ambassadors whose tenure aligns with a minimum service period, often spanning one to two years, linked to the lifespan of the appointing government.

With Nigeria’s next general election scheduled for February 2027 and the current presidential term ending in May of the same year, concerns have arisen that some countries may delay or decline approval.

A top foreign service official, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, said some countries were already raising red flags.

“The problem we have is that most countries will tell you that if an ambassador has less than one year or two, they may have issues. By the time agrément is granted, some of them may have just a few months left,” the source said.

Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, no ambassador can be accredited without the consent of the receiving state, which is under no obligation to explain a refusal.

President Tinubu had recalled both career and non-career ambassadors from Nigeria’s 109 diplomatic missions in September 2023, citing the need to overhaul foreign service delivery. However, new nominees were not forwarded to the Senate until November 2025—more than two years later—leaving several missions without substantive heads.

The delay, officials say, has compounded the challenge. Beyond Senate confirmation, nominees must undergo a mandatory retreat, collect detailed post reports, and await background checks by host countries before deployment.

Another diplomatic source noted that some ambassadors might not resume duty until August 2026, leaving them with less than a year before the next election cycle.

“Some countries take their time with background checks. Sometimes they ignore requests for months or quietly ask for a replacement,” the official explained.

A Presidency official confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is managing the process and that postings will not be announced publicly until agrément is secured.

“You can’t announce postings when a country may still reject the nominee. Once acceptance comes, clarity will follow,” the source said.

Former Nigerian envoy to Singapore, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode, described the situation as a result of delayed action by the government, noting that receiving states were merely being pragmatic.

He warned that political appointees were more vulnerable to rejection than career diplomats, as host countries may question their ability to serve effectively within such a short window.

Nigeria’s diplomatic missions have remained without ambassadors since 2023, raising concerns among analysts about reduced global engagement and influence.