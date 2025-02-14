Share

The Managing Director of Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s allocation of N150 billion in the 2025 Appropriation bill for the construction of a railway line in Kano city is a great honour to the people of the state.

Bichi in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday, said that President Tinubu’s commitment to the Northern Development is no longer a hiding agenda.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership in allocating 150 billion Naira in the 2025 Appropriation bill for the construction of a railway line in Kano City,” he said.

According to him, the project is expected to revolutionize transportation, enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost economic growth in the city.

The managing director also said that the railway line would improve the quality of life of residents of Kano and position the city as a hub for commerce and industry.

“President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a clear focus on infrastructure development, evident in the 2025 budget’s emphasis on revitalizing hospitals and investing in healthcare infrastructure.

“The allocation for the Kano railway line showcases the government’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

“We acknowledge President Tinubu’s efforts to stimulate economic recovery and growth, as reflected in the 2025 budget’s projections.

“We also appreciate the efforts of Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, representing the Bichi Federal constituency, in bringing developmental projects to the area.

“Additionally, we recognize Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s contributions to the nation’s growth and stability.

“Once again, we express our deepest gratitude to President Tinubu for this groundbreaking initiative and look forward to witnessing its transformative impact on Kano City and its people,” he added.

