Tinubu’s Alleged Threat: All Eyes On The Judiciary

The alleged threat coming from the legal team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the effect that there would be anarchy in the country if the Presidential Election Petition Court voids his election is most unfortunate and unprofessional. Beyond this, it has put the Nigerian judiciary once again on trial. Will the judiciary be cowed by the alleged threat or will they stand up to do justice no matter whose ox is gored?

The 2023 general elections were different in many ways. It was one election in the history of Nigeria where officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including the National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, flouted the very laws made to guide the conduct of the polls.

For instance, in exercise of the powers vested on the Commission by the Electoral Act 2022 to determine the mode of transmission of polls results from polling units to INEC result viewing portals, IREV, the Commission made election guidelines and manuals making real-time transmission of results through the Bi-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine mandatory.

INEC went on in the election guidelines and manuals to state that failure to transmit polls results from polling units to the result portal renders such result invalid. However, during the elections, INEC officials were allegedly seen playing tricks like dialling wrong BVAS codes just to prevent the upload of poll results as stipulated by the guidelines. In many places, poll officials allegedly bypassed the approved BVAS accreditation and resorted to manual accreditation which was forbidden by law.

All manners of avoidable mutilations or alterations were seen on the result sheets which were later uploaded to the IREV portal with over-voting clearly on the face of the results. The power to review poll results before declaration which the electoral act conferred on returning officers were completely abandoned by majority of the election officers including the INEC National Chairman.

Yakubu refused to address genuine complaints of political party agents during the collation of the presidential poll results. He did not keep his promise to review the results after colation; and no reason was given for the hurried and nocturnal announcement of the presidential election results.

Beyond the question of the authenticity of the results declared by Mahmood in the manner of Nicodemus, there are also questions about the dual citizenship of President Bola Tinubu, his failure to satisfy the statutorily required number of votes in Abuja and the issue of forfeiture of money in a criminal case in Chicago.

While Tinubu wants Nigerians to give Tinubu commendations for forfeiting the large sum of money and for the alleged perjury about the president’s dual citizenship status, Nigerians have different opinions.

These and more are the matters pending before the judiciary. At the states and constituencies across the federation, many contestants who were returned as elected have no tenable results to support such a declaration or even the certificates of return they have gone ahead to collect from INEC.

There are places where elections should have been declared inconclusive by virtue of the fact that the margin of win was less than the total number of permanent voters cards collected in places where elections were cancelled as provided by the electoral act.

Yet, contrary to the provisions of the act, some candidates were declared and returned as elected! With the exception of the returning officer for Abia State governorship election, Prof. Nnenna Oti, majority of the election officials including the INEC Chairman allegedly demobilised their respective consciences and abdicated their lawful, patriotic and moral duties and rigged the election, sneering at their victims to go to seek legal redress.

Hence, the popular slogan, “Go to court”! Prof. Oti whom Nigerians deemed the “BVAS heroine” honed her human and moral faculties and refused to act the hatchet robot as was the vogue with many other returning officers. Oti did not understand how a contestant could score over one hundred thousand votes in a local government area where the total number of accredited voters as recorded in the BVAS was about thirty-one thousand.

Even when “powers from above” allegedly tried to bend the woman, she solemnly rebuked. The perfidious conducts of the majority of the electoral officers during the elections which included rigging and mandate diversion in total disregard to the electoral law are bizarre.

The 2023 general elections seem to be the most controversial, heating up emotions and generating comments with negative implications for the country. These have given rise to the heaps of petitions by the injured that look up to the tribunals and election courts for redress.

At this point, Nigerians and the world at large are focusing on the Nigerian judiciary. This is natural because the judiciary is supposed to be the last hope of the common man. For purposes of clarity, it must be stated in clear terms to the Nigerian judiciary and indeed all Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was wrong because nothing breeds anarchy more than injustice. The Nigerian judiciary should ignore Tinubu’s threats and grandstanding and do justice in the case before her as no Nigerian is indispensable.