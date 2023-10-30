Tinubu’s aides interfering in oil & gas pre-shipment contract, Group alleges

The Transparency Alliance Network has alleged moves by presidential aides having vested interests in the oil & gas sector to subvert the concluded bidding process to engage consultants for the Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) and Monitoring/Evaluation Agents (MEAs) under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS).

The group insisted that the bidding process was transparently handled by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in line with the Procurement Act 2007 and other extant laws.

It said after satisfying the pre-qualification requirements, including expertise and track record of experience, the contract was awarded after being approved on May 15 by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the group’s National Coordinator, Zakary Zubairu, in a statement yesterday alleged that some “unscrupulous elements” in Tinubu’s government were bent on thwarting the process and causing a policy reversal. Zubairu appealed to President Tinubu to intervene.

He said: “We have credible intelligence at our disposal that after passing through the bidding and pre-qualification process for the Pre-Shipment Inspection and Monitoring in the oil and gas sector, vested interests in the Office of the Chief of Staff have removed the names of the companies that clearly won the bid and replaced them with their preferred companies without recourse to the already concluded process. This is not only criminal but a breach of the Procurement Act. We therefore demand its immediate reversal.”

The group added: “As an anti-corruption think tank, we are saddened by the barefaced illegality that’s been supervised by the exalted Office of the Chief of Staff.

“Short changing the companies that rigorously went through the bidding and pre-qualification process and bringing unqualified companies without the requisite experience and expertise is a deliberate attempt to jeopardise the Tinubu administration and further worsen the plight of Nigerians who depend on the oil and gas sector for jobs and energy needs. The need to have competent companies to monitor and evaluate the sector is sacrosanct and we stand with the law and the good people of Nigeria to denounce any such rascality.”