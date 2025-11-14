The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been told to as a matter of urgency resolve the issue of waste management in Abuja to prevent public health crisis.

Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, gave this warning on Friday, in a post on his official X account.

“My own Matter of Particular Concern (MPC) is the state of waste management and disposal in Abuja. Something has certainly broken with waste management and collection in Abuja that requires urgent fixing,” Ajayi said.

“Refuse is taking over the city. Minister Wike should pay immediate attention to this.

“We salute his work in expanding road infrastructure and restarting many abandoned road projects and bridges. His achievements are very visible in this regard.