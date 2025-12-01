Tinubu’s Aide To Obasanjo: Boko Haram Began Under Your Watch

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other critics for what he described as “ignoble” attempts to undermine the current administration’s efforts to combat terrorism in Nigeria.

In a statement titled: ‘Between Tinubu’s Capability and the Ignobility of Pseudo Statesmanship’, issued via his X handle yesterday, Dare addressed recent comments from Obasanjo and “habitual presidential aspirants” portraying the Tinubu government as incapable of protecting Nigerians.

Dare argued that such criticisms ignore the reality of widespread terrorist threats and amount to “capitulation” rather than genuine statesmanship.

Obasanjo and other opposition leaders, including ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former presidential candidates, had in recent weeks criticised the rising attacks in the country and faulted the Federal Government’s non-kinetic approach.

Speaking at a Jos, Plateau State event on Friday, Obasanjo expressed displeasure over rising insecurity, saying Nigerians have the right to seek foreign intervention to cover what he described as the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

“No matter what religion you belong to. No matter where you come from. No matter your profession, we Nigerians are being killed, and our government seems to be incapable of protecting us. “We are part of the world community. If our government cannot do it, we have the right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do for us,” he said.

But reacting, Dare described the ex-president’s comments as “hypocritical and ignoble,” stating they ignored historical realities and insisting that Boko Haram incubated and grew under Obasanjo’s civilian administration.

“The suggestion that Nigeria should effectively subcontract its internal security to foreign governments is not statesmanship; it is capitulation.

“Before recommending surrender, the former President should reflect on what he failed to do when these terrorists first began organising under his watch,” the statement reads in part.

“It is a historical fact that the ideological foundations and early cells of Boko Haram were incubated during Obasanjo’s civilian presidency. While they recruited, indoctrinated, built camps, and flaunted authority, the state failed to act decisively.

“What began as a preventable extremist sect transformed into a violent insurgency, a cross-border terrorist franchise, a regional menace aligned with global jihadist movements.

“For the leader under whom the first seeds of terrorism were allowed to germinate to now issue public lectures is not just ironic, it is reckless,” Dare added.

The presidential aide stressed that Tinubu is confronting a multifaceted terrorist threat through a combination of military pressure, intelligence-led operations, governance restoration in contested areas, and community and counter-radicalisation programmes.