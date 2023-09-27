Tinubu’s Aide Speaks On Formulation Of New CBN Board

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel on Wednesday revealed that the appointment of the new management team of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aims to restore the reputation of the apex bank.

Gumel who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja stressed that the CBN’s image has been severely battered, hence the need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to name the new board of the apex bank.

Speaking further, Senator Gumel stated that President Tinubu appointed the new management team of the CBN as part of efforts to address the country’s economic challenges.

Gumel emphasized that not only Nigerians but also the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union are eagerly anticipating the recovery of Nigeria’s economy.

He said, “The CBN’s image was badly battered, so, this team that has come on board is a rescue team.

READ ALSO:

“They have come to rescue the image of the CBN.

“In fact, it is not only Nigerians that are waiting for the CBN’s new management to be up and running but the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union (AU).

“They are waiting for Nigeria to regain the economy so that everybody will feel secure and happy.”

Gumel also commended the Senate for confirming the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as the CBN Governor and his team on the first day of its plenary after recess.

He said, “The screening was successful as robust questions bothering on the economy were asked.

“The lawmakers told the CBN governor and the deputy governors the feelings of Nigerians, and what they talked to the team about is reflective of what Nigerians feel about the CBN.”