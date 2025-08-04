Tinubu’s Aide Reveals Why APC Remains Unbeatable

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on New Media, Olusegun Dada, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s continuous victory against its opposition, citing the power of potent media strategies.

Dada, who made this known while speaking on Channels Television on Monday, revealed that the former Lagos governor only won the 2023 presidential election because an effective media strategy was adopted.

“We were able to ensure that we elected a president whom people initially said was unelectable. We elected him, and we have continued on that trajectory.

“In the run-up to the 2023 elections, we were able to sell and push our candidates in spite of the noise, in spite of the lies, and in spite of the distraction. So it’s not as if we have not been dealing with these individuals (Obidients) before.

Some of them have just changed their cloaks. They are no longer, you know, maybe in the Obidient movement and now in the coalition, but all the same, they are all the same people.

READ ALSO

“We have beaten them three times, and we will continue to beat them again if it comes to the elections because at the end of the day, we stick to the hard facts, and we admit where we have made certain errors that we feel require a couple of tweaks here and there.

He stated that the opposition party was not open to criticism, which his party used as an instrument of growth

“We, on the other hand, are taking the criticism, we’re taking the feedback because these feedbacks are important for us to be able to ensure that we escalate to Mr. President and the appropriate authorities to ensure that we do not have a continuous back and forth on things that are crucial to the Nigerian people,” he added.

“So, rest assured that we have handled them before. We have handled them not just in the presidential elections, in several governorship races. I have been privileged in my time, as a member of the All Progressives Congress, to have participated in over 40 governorship races across the country and to a great extent, we have always trounced these individuals.”

The Special Adviser added that the strategy of the opposition has not changed; “So, they’re not bringing anything new to the table. Their strategy has always been to attack, attack, attack.

“Our strategy has been to clarify, not be distracted from the issues, cut through the noise, cut through the doors to be able to sell our candidates, cut through the noise to be able to sell our policies as a government, as an administration, and as a ruling party.”