Tinubu’s Aide Receives Progressive Youth Hero Award

Share

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League has honored the Personal Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on Special Duties, Hon. Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf, with the Progressive Youth Hero award for his contributions to youth inclusiveness and empowerment since assuming office at the Presidential Villa.

The event also recognised Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, and other key officials for their commitment to youth development in the state.

Lawal, who also serves as the Special Assistant to Abiodun on Youth Development, commended President Tinubu and Governor Abiodun for prioritising youth inclusion in governance.

Kamorudeen, who was represented by the Coordinator of the City Boy Movement in Ogun State, Dr. Sulaiman Lateef, and Barrister Habeeb White, expressed appreciation for the recognition.

He reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment and urged young people to remain hopeful about the current administration’s efforts.

Share

Please follow and like us: