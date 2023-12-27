Tinubu’s Aide Reacts To Akeredolu’s Demise

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has expressed sadness over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late Governor died on Wednesday morning, December 27, 2 2023.

Reacting to the sad incident via a post on his X handle, Onanuga said Governor Akeredolu finally lost the battle with an illness that he has been dealing with.

The presidential aide prayed that the soul of the Ondo governor rest in perfect peace.

He wrote: “Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, a.k.a Aketi, finally lost the battle with ravaging illness. May he Rest In Perfect Peace.”