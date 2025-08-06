Tinubu’s Aide, Others To Proffer Energy Solutions At Gas Investment Forum

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Arowolo Verheijen, and other experts in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector will analyse challenges in the oil and gas sector and proffer their solutions at the forthcoming 2025 edition of the Gas Investment Forum (GIF).

A statement on Wednesday also said the forum—now in its third edition—has become a central platform for strategic dialogue around Nigeria’s gas monetisation agenda and energy-driven industrialisation efforts.

It added that GIF 2025 will provide a high-level platform for government leaders, global investors, and indigenous energy players to explore investment, collaboration, and innovation opportunities in Nigeria’s gas sector.

The other industry experts who are scheduled to speak at the GIF, according to a statement on Wednesday are: Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Secretariat, Ed Ubong; Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk; President of the Nigeria Gas Association, Akachukwu Nwokedi; and Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Engr. Wole Ogunsanya.

It added that they will be joined by other prominent voices in the energy industry, including the President of the International Gas Union (IGU), Andrea Stegher; Dr. David Oluseyi Ige, Non-Executive Director at NNPC Limited and CEO of GasInvest Ltd; Dr. Abiodun Ogunjobi, Group Chief Technical Officer of Panocean Newcross Group; Eyono Fatayi-Williams, President, Women in Energy Network; Damilola Owolabi-Osinusi, CEO, Selai Gas Station Ltd; Oga Adejo-Ogiri, Executive Secretary, Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) and others.

It explained that GIF 2025 is scheduled to take place from October 7–8, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, under the theme: “Charting New Opportunities for Investment, Growth & Industrialisation.”

The Event Director, Osaze Isesele, said the event has been endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and will be co-hosted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC. He added that it would provide a trusted meeting point for both policymakers and private-sector stakeholders navigating the country’s “Decade of Gas” policy.

According to the statement, Verheijen will serve as Chief Host at the event and will deliver the keynote address. It added that her leadership at the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy (OSAE) has been central to driving transformational reforms across Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors, in alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The organisers, according to the statement, emphasised that the Forum will offer unparalleled opportunities for cross-sector networking, strategic investment, and public-private collaboration, in line with West Africa’s ambition to leverage natural gas for sustainable development, energy security, and regional integration.

“In addition to the main conference sessions, GIF 2025 will also feature a vibrant trade show, allowing companies and project developers to showcase innovative solutions to local and international energy stakeholders,” it said.