Tinubu’s Aide Knocks Obi For Politicizing Tragic Stampedes

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare has heavily criticized the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi for his remarks regarding the recent stampedes in Anambra, Oyo states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragic events claimed numerous lives and several individuals hospitalised following rich palliative distributions.

Following the incident, several political leaders have taken to their social media pages to react to the awful incidents including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Obi, Vice President, Shettima and President Tinubu amongst others.

However, Amid the reactions, Dare accused Obi of exploiting the incidents for political gain.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, Dare described Obi as an opportunist, using the Yoruba term “Aríje nínú Màdàrú,” which translates to “one who benefits from confusion or misfortune.”

He argued that Obi’s comments lacked statesmanship and decency, accusing him of attempting to score “cheap political points” in the aftermath of the tragedies.

Dare contrasted Obi’s remarks with Tinubu’s response, noting that the President cancelled all scheduled programs, expressed profound sadness, and ordered an immediate investigation into the events.

“That is the way of true leaders,” Dare stated, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to addressing the underlying issues.

Dare acknowledged that the tragic incidents highlight critical issues such as crowd management, economic hardship, and enforcement of event permits.

He assured Nigerians that the government is working to resolve the current economic challenges swiftly, with reforms already yielding positive results.

“The standard of living for the average Nigerian will soon improve,” Dare promised, urging citizens to remain patient and orderly.

He added that while the government bears responsibility for creating a stable environment, citizens also have roles to play in preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The stampedes in Anambra and Oyo states have sparked national mourning and raised concerns about the country’s economic situation and event safety measures.

While Tinubu’s administration has pledged to address the crises and implement reforms.

