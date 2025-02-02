Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues his efforts to address Nigeria’s energy challenges during the African Union (AU) Summit in Tanzania, political opponents and detractors at home appear to have intensified their campaigns to destabilize the administration.

Despite these developments, President Tinubu has remained undeterred, reaffirming his commitment to the Nigerian people and the country’s progress.

In a statement issued by Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the President said Tinubu’s political opponents were accused of exploiting his absence to heat up the polity.

Sunday Dare described the opposition’s activities as a gathering of “Wannabes” convened to spread ill-will and propagate undemocratic narratives.

“Nothing new came out of the gathering, different from the opposition script we are used to.

“A few participants went overboard in their vitriol, fanning the embers of adopting undemocratic actions,” Dare wrote.

He urged Nigerians to scrutinize these political actors and their intentions.

Tinubu, widely regarded as an avowed democrat, remains focused on improving the lives of Nigerians and fostering constructive dialogue around economic and social transformation.

According to the presidency, the current political climate should center on governance and national development, with 2027 being the appropriate time for political contests.

“This is 2025, not 2027. The only conversation President Tinubu wants to have now is how to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens and build a resilient economy.

“Those who wish to test their popularity with Nigerians should wait for the next election,” Dare stated.

While detractors aim to derail the government with distractions, Tinubu’s administration is steadfastly pursuing solutions to critical issues, particularly in energy and economic sectors.

The president’s trip to Tanzania reinforces his commitment to securing long-term solutions for Nigeria’s development.

With a clear focus on transformative leadership, the administration aims to usher in policies that will uplift Nigerians and stabilize the nation’s economy.

