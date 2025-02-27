Tinubu’s Aide Knocks Badenoch Over Starmer’s Comment

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, on Thursday, reacted to the conversation between Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch and United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigerian-British lawmaker during parliament’s session said she was happy that Starmer heeded her advice on the aid budget.

She said: “Over the weekend, I suggested to the Prime Minister that he cut the aid budget, and I am pleased that he accepted my advice.”

In response, Starmer said it seemed the Nigerian-British appointed herself as the saviour of Western civilization.

The Prime Minister, however, added that Badenoch was desperately seeking relevance.

The Prime Minister said; “I’m going to have to let the Leader of the Opposition down gently. She didn’t feature in my thinking at all. I was so busy over the weekend, I didn’t even see her proposal.

“I think she’s appointed herself, I think, saviour of the Western civilization. It’s a desperate search for relevance.”

Reacting to Starmer’s comments, Bwala took to his X handle on Thursday saying, “Sister Kemi, you see what we have been telling you abi?”

It would be recalled that Badenoch has consistently criticized Nigeria’s governance system, accusing the system of being too corrupt.

She also accused the Nigeria Police of stealing from citizens instead of protecting them.

