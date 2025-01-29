Tinubu’s Aide Knocks Atiku, PDP Amid BoT Meeting Crisis

Share

Following the commotion which broke out during the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has mocked the party over the scuffle.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP Board of Trustees had a meeting in Abuja with Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presiding over the session.

However, an altercation began when a party chieftain, Sunday Ude-Okoye, was denied access to the meeting.

Ude-Okoye attempted to force his way in but was firmly blocked by a party protocol officer and Anyanwu’s aide.

His supporters then scaled the fence into the secretariat premises, overpowering Anyanwu’s aide and others who had blocked Ude-Okoye from entering the meeting hall.

The security was later beefed up at the PDP headquarters, with police and military vans patrolling the area to maintain order.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, Tinubu’s aide in a statement on his X account said PDP which has not been able to complete the construction of its national secretariat since 2008 and Atiku, who has not been able to provide leadership and end the crisis rocking his party, should not be talking about rescuing Nigeria in 2027.

He also called out the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, telling him to fix his own party rather than blame the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“A party that began the construction of a national secretariat worth N16bn in 2008. Despite raising over N62bn through fundraising, the 12-storey project remains an unfulfilled ambition to “Rescue Nigeria”.

Perhaps Alhaji @atiku needs to do more introspection rather than blaming our party for the inability of his party to be useful to the nation both as a ruling party and an opposition party,” the presidential media aide wrote while sharing a video of the incident which happened on Wednesday at the PDP secretariat.

Share

Please follow and like us: