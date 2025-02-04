Tinubu’s Aide Distributes 500 UTME Forms To Students In Ado-Ekiti

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Asefon Sunday Dayo, has announced the procurement of the first batch of 500 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms for students in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

According to him, of the forms, 50 were allocated to students of Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, his alma mater, while the remaining 450 forms are designated for indigent students from Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

Asefon, in a statement, said the move is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and educational development, adding that the initiative is aimed at supporting academically-gifted, but financially disadvantaged students in their pursuit of higher education.

He said: “Education remains the most powerful tool for both personal and national development.

By eliminating financial barriers to tertiary education, just as His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has done through the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to provide student loans for tertiary education, we are not only investing in the future of these students but also strengthening the foundation of our nation’s progress.”

This initiative, he noted, aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President in ensuring that no deserving Nigerian youth is denied access to education due to financial constraints.

Asefon stated: “I commend the efforts of all stakeholders, who have continued to support students’ welfare and educational advancement.

It is our collective responsibility to create opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

“This is just one of many interventions designed to ensure that our students receive the necessary support to excel.

I assure Nigerian students of my unwavering commitment to championing their cause and advocating for policies that prioritise their educational needs.”

Share

Please follow and like us: