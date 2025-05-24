Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeboye Anthony Adeyinka, has extended heartfelt congratulations to former Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, following his recent appointment as the Director General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS).

Adeyinka praised Shaibu’s exemplary contributions to sports development in Nigeria, particularly during his tenure as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He highlighted that Shaibu’s transformational impact in Edo’s sports ecosystem has rightfully earned him national recognition and positioned him as a credible and capable leader to steer the NIS into a new era.

He further noted that Shaibu is not just a household name in Nigeria’s sports industry but also a respected figure with extensive grassroots influence and administrative experience.

Adeyinka expressed confidence that Shaibu’s new role aligns perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want to formally congratulate my good friend and brother, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, on his recent appointment as the DG of NIS.

“Without mincing words, he deserves this big appointment. His antecedents and genuine commitment to sports development have proven that he has the capacity and capability to lead and elevate the Institute,” Adeyinka said.

“Shaibu is a well-known figure in the country’s sports industry and beyond. I know he will bring his expertise to the fore in his new role, in alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” he added.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Shaibu takes over the leadership of the NIS from Prof. Olawale Moronkola and is expected to drive meaningful reforms aimed at repositioning the Institute as a centre of excellence in sports education, research, and development.

With this appointment, stakeholders in the Nigerian sports sector are optimistic that the NIS will witness a new phase of innovation, growth, and impactful grassroots engagement under Shaibu’s leadership.

