Tinubu’s Aide Clarifies Comments On Corps Member

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, has clarified his comments on his Facebook page that he merely suggested that the youth corps member who openly criticised President Bola Tinubu on the spate of inflation in the country, Ushie Uguamaye, be given maximum punishment allowable by the NYSC’s Bye Laws.

Uguamaye had on her Tik-tok page called on everyone to speak up against the rising prices of goods and commodities ending up calling the President ‘terrible.’ She equally said Lagos was stinking.

While noting that his comments had been twisted and taken out of contest to mean that he was calling for a death sentence for the lady, Ajayi in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, said: “it has become imperative to dispel the misrepresentation and patent mischief that has trailed my comment on a Facebook post.

