Tinubu’s Aide Clarifies Comments On Corps Member Who Criticized President

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi has clarified comments on his Facebook page that he merely suggested that the youth corps member who openly criticized his principal on the spate of inflation in the country, Ushie Uguamaye, be given maximum punishment allowable by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Bye Laws.

Uguamaye had on her TikTok page called on everyone to speak up against the rising prices of goods and commodities where she ended up calling the President ‘Terrible.’

She equally added that Lagos was stinking.

Noting that his comments had been twisted and taken out of context to mean that he was calling for a death sentence for the lady, Ajayi in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday said: “It has become imperative to dispel the misrepresentation and patent mischief that has trailed my comment on a Facebook post.

“I suggested that flagrant and open abuse and disregard of NYSC by-laws and established protocol should attract the full NYSC disciplinary measures, particularly regarding a corps member’s recent display of imprudence.

“It is trite to say the maximum punishment under the NYSC protocol is expulsion; nothing beyond the established norms and laws is suggested or remotely implied.

“The NYSC scheme is a historic and treasured national programme that should not be sullied and ridiculed by indiscipline. It symbolises our triumph over division and consistent effort to forge a more potent and virile union.

“Most importantly, we should abide by our old cherished values of dignity, discipline, and respect for one another as citizens,” he said.

