Tinubu’s Aide, Bwala Speaks On Avoiding Interviews 

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, has dismissed claims that he avoids media interviews, saying he is willing and ready to appear on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ at any time.

Bwala made this commitment in response to Ayo Mairo-Ese, a journalist with Arise TV, who he accused of pushing an exaggerated narrative about her show’s influence.

While asserting his readiness for media engagements, Bwala criticized Mairo-Ese’s journalistic approach, accusing her of using derogatory language and unfair classifications.

He challenged her to schedule an interview with him in the Lagos studio, requesting that Oji Okpe be added to the panel for fairness.

“Please stop the innuendo. You know I have never been afraid to appear on your show @ARISEtv any day, anytime.

“Please stop the over-exaggerated opinion about your self-importance of your morning show to think that one faces the media only when they appear on your show,” Bwala stated.

He warned that she should be prepared to receive the same level of scrutiny she applies to others.

In a pointed remark, Bwala referenced United States President, Donald Trump’s frequent criticisms of the media.

“Donald Trump seems to be right about fake news media.”

