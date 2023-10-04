Tinubu’s Aide Attacks Ezekwesili Over Comment On Alleged Forged Certificate

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has been heavily criticized over her stance on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged forged certificate from Chicago State University (CSU).

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the CSU released Tinubu’s academic records to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, based on the directive of the US court following a petition filed by Atiku.

It would be recalled that Atiku filed a petition, alleging that the documents President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 elections were forged.

Reacting to the development, Ezekwesili said President Tinubu could have saved the country and people from embarrassment by voluntarily asking the institution to publish his academic credentials.

READ ALSO:

She mentioned that if President Tinubu had proactively requested the institution to publish his academic records, it would have been a less distressing process and would have eliminated any uncertainties.

However, her reaction did not sit well with the p

Responding to the former minister’s comment, Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Wednesday labelled Oby Ezekwesili as the “most reckless and indisciplined” former senior government official in a social media post.

He also accused Ezekwesili of always playing to the gallery at every given opportunity and accused her of lacking decorum.

He wrote on the microblogging platform, X; “I have never seen any former senior government official or a former Minister that is as reckless and indisciplined like @obyezeks with the way and manner she intervenes on issues of public interest.

“In a manner typical of her, she has jumped on the Atiku Abubakar’s groundless Chicago State University matter in deference to her base instincts. Every matter is an opportunity for Madam Oby to play to the gallery. Having attained a certain level and public status in life, a measure of decorum is expected.”

I have never seen any former senior government official or a former Minister that is as reckless and indisciplined like @obyezeks with the way and manner she intervenes on issues of public interest. In a manner typical of her, she has jumped on the Atiku Abubakar’s groundless… — Temitope Ajayi (@TheTope_Ajayi) October 4, 2023