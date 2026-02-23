Tinubu’s Aide, Adeboye To Chair Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Award

As preparations gather momentum for the second edition of the Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Award scheduled for March 6, organisers have confirmed that the event will be chaired by the Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to President Bola Tinubu Prince Anthony Adeboye.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the organising Committee, Kunle Salami, said “Due to the prestige, glamorous level the Award has attained in just two years, we can confirm that the second edition of the Newstap/SWAN 5-Star Award scheduled for March 6 at Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos will be Chaired by the Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to Mr President Prince Anthony Adeboye.

The calibre of those also being honoured attests to the credibility and integrity of the award. We are set for yet another great event which will be a marked improvement on the previous edition.”

He further stated that “We are honouring five eminent Nigerians who have made immense contributions to sports development to appreciate their efforts, spur them to do more and inspire more people to support Sports development.”