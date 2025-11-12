Tinubu’s Aide Accuses IPOB Of Using Fake Foreign Profiles To Spread Propaganda Online

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala, has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using fake social media profiles with foreign-sounding names and faces to spread misinformation on platforms like X and Facebook.

In a post on his verified X handle on Wednesday, Bwala alleged that several IPOB sympathisers were creating deceptive accounts using photos of white men and women to impersonate Americans and Europeans while commenting on Nigerian political issues.

“Funny, IPOB members are using white men and women’s faces with names sounding foreign to populate Twitter and Facebook, purporting to be Americans reacting to issues,” Bwala wrote.

He cited one of such alleged fake profiles operated by a user known as Elias Gerasoulis, whom he described as a “criminal” pretending to be “a white man in Washington” while attacking individuals online.

Bwala said the group’s anger stems from recent exposure that revealed the masterminds behind what he called the “hoax Christian genocide” narrative, a claim he said was discredited by major international media outlets, including Reuters and the BBC.

“They are angered by the fact that we exposed them as elements behind the hoax Christian genocide; Reuters, BBC and others as well found them out in that deception. Nonsense and ingredient,” he added.