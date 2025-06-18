Tinubu’s Adoption Crisis: Rufai Alkali Seeks Unity In APC

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof Rufa’i Alkali yesterday urged unity in the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

He made the call in response to the chaos that erupted during the North East APC meeting in Gombe on Sunday when some of the stakeholders adopted President Bola Tinubu for second term and did not extend such adoption to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Alkali said: “As a long-standing and committed member of the APC, I feel compelled to appeal to all party stakeholders, leaders, and supporters — especially across the North East — to exercise caution, demonstrate political maturity, and remain focused on the unity and stability of our great party.

“It is not unusual, in a thriving democracy such as ours, for differences of opinion to emerge, especially as political momentum gradually builds toward the 2027 general election.

“We must remember that the APC has, over the years, weathered similar moments with dignity and brotherhood — always putting party cohesion and national interest above all other interests. “Let it be clear: now is not the time for premature posturing or muscle-flexing.”

He added:“Our priority must remain consolidating the achievements recorded so far under President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, particularly in securing our nation, reviving our economy, and restoring public confidence in governance.”

