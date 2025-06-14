Tinubu’s Administration Has Laid Foundational Reforms – Osifeso

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for initiating foundational reforms with long-term benefits for Nigeria’s development.

Speaking with journalists on Friday in Ota, Ogun State, Aare Osifeso described Tinubu’s first two years in office as a period of significant policy restructuring that signals a transformative agenda for the country.

He particularly praised the administration for its youth-centered initiatives, such as the proposed National Youth Conference and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, which aims to build a robust technical workforce across the country. He also lauded the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for offering tertiary education students accessible financial support.

“These are programmes that will yield the much-anticipated, people-friendly results very soon,” he said.

Osifeso also commended the government’s swift response to the healthcare workforce shortage through the approval of eight new medical universities. He noted that the move would not only strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system but also ensure the country produces more medical professionals in the coming years.

Highlighting infrastructural equity, Osifeso applauded President Tinubu’s signing into law the establishment of the South-West and South-South Development Commissions, along with the approval of N4 trillion to fund six regional development commissions. He described it as a step toward addressing the peculiar needs of historically underserved regions.

He further noted the administration’s decision to abolish all fees in the 33 Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs), as well as its provision of free accommodation and monthly stipends for students. According to him, these measures underscore the President’s commitment to improving education and investing in the youth.

On welfare reforms, Osifeso hailed the approval of a N758 billion pension bond to settle long-standing pension arrears, saying it reflects a historic commitment to the dignity and well-being of retired workers.

He also described the 44.7% increase in federal allocations to states and local governments as a testament to President Tinubu’s resolve to alleviate fiscal pressures at the sub-national level. He said the move will empower local authorities to meet wage obligations and implement people-oriented development projects.

