Tinubu’s Administration Has Had Mixed Impact On Nigeria — Ubani

A Public Affairs Analyst, Francis Ubani, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has recorded both positive and negative impacts on Nigeria as it marks its second year in office.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday, Ubani noted that the administration has courageously and boldly implemented significant reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and preventing its total collapse.

He cited the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates as critical measures undertaken by the administration in its bid to reshape the nation’s economic trajectory.

He also highlighted major infrastructural efforts such as the Lagos-Ibadan railway and the ongoing 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

According to him, these projects are expected to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic activity across Nigeria. On the security front, he noted that over 4,600 hostages have reportedly been rescued and more than 9,300 criminal elements neutralised over the past two years, reflecting the effectiveness of the government’s renewed hope security strategies.

He also praised the National Youth Investment Fund of N110 billion for its potential to empower young entrepreneurs and innovators.

However, Dr. Ubani also pointed to significant economic challenges facing the country under the current administration. He stated that inflation has surged to a 28-year high of 33 percent, with food inflation peaking at 40 percent.

He described the economic conditions as unprecedentedly harsh, adding that the national poverty rate has increased by 20 percent in the period under review.

He noted that the overall security situation has worsened in many parts of the country, with mass school abductions by terrorists returning with alarming frequency and violent crimes on the rise.

He also expressed concern over recurring allegations of corruption, fraudulent practices, mismanagement, and a lack of accountability within the government.

To mitigate these challenges, Ubani recommended the implementation of meaningful social safety nets to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable Nigerians.

He called for greater transparency and accountability in governance, particularly in contract awards and project implementation.

He stressed the need for comprehensive security sector reforms to address the root causes of insecurity and promote lasting peace across all regions of the country.

He further urged the administration to diversify the economy to reduce over-dependence on oil and to promote growth through other sectors.

He called for increased investment in youth development initiatives, including education, skills training, and job creation, to boost youth participation in the economy.

He also advised the government to strengthen its anti-corruption drive and ensure that corrupt practices are tackled decisively.

Ubani emphasized the importance of tailoring policies to the unique needs of each region through thorough assessments that consider economic conditions, infrastructure, and cultural differences.

He encouraged the decentralisation of program implementation to empower state and local governments to address local needs effectively.

He advocated for capacity-building initiatives to enhance the ability of subnational governments to implement and manage federal programs.

He recommended the establishment of a strong monitoring and evaluation framework to track policy impact and make timely adjustments. He advised the government to prioritise infrastructure development in underserved areas, support agricultural growth, and invest in education and skills training tailored to regional demands.

Ubani also stressed the importance of preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and ensuring fair and equitable allocation of national resources.

He called for the creation of regional development funds to support initiatives in neglected areas and the promotion of public-private partnerships to drive regional development.

He said engaging local stakeholders, including community leaders and civil society, is key to ensuring that government policies align with grassroots realities.

He concluded by stating that if these recommendations are fully implemented, they can help improve governance, promote accountability, and drive inclusive development that benefits all Nigerians, regardless of region or background.

