Tinubu’s Administration Focusing On Public-Private Infrastructure Partnerships For Economic Growth – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was focusing on public-private infrastructure partnerships to grow Nigeria’s economy.

Shettima stated this in Abuja at the public presentation of two books authored by Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN).

The Vice President noted that with the benefits of hindsight, President Tinubu, while he was Lagos State governor midwived huge economic growth through infrastructure development and is also prepared to replicate it across the country, now.

In his speech, he asserted that “There is, of course, no politician in the country today who can match President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s experience in both brokering public-private partnership and understanding what must be done to bridge our infrastructure gaps.

“You only need to gaze into the realities of Lagos State before and after his progressive leadership as Executive Governor to realise his spectacular legacy, a skill-set he’s again brought into play to reposition Nigeria as a competitive global player.”

On the books authored by the legal luminary, the vice President noted that “The Supreme Court and the Jurisprudence of the Right to Fair Hearing,” and “Public Private Partnerships: An Essential Guide for Stakeholders,” unveiled today as an eagle-eyed contribution to the “nation’s pursuit of order and development.”

“These books aren’t well-timed solely due to their thematic interests. They are not being celebrated solely for their interpretation of paramount aspects of our nation’s journey, nor for a yearning for such interventions in our collective responsibility to serve the nation. These two books stand out due to the intellectual and professional pedigree of the author,” he added.

Dignitaries who graced the book launch included Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwola; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Others present at the event were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Patricia Etteh; Chief Judges of Kwara and Osun States; another learned silk, Chief Wale Olanikpekun (SAN); Justice Binta Nyako; Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Joe Ohiani, billionaire businessman, Chief Tonye Cole, and Senator Kaka Lawan, among others.

