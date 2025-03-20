Tinubu’s Action Will Have Severe Socio-economic Impact On Nigerians – Labour Warns

Share

Organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said the hasty, unconstitutional and unjustified state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, poses severe socio-economic repercussions on Nigerians.

A statement jointly signed by President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero and President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, yesterday in Abuja, said Tinubu’s state of emergency order was not only a direct assault on democracy, but a threat to the autonomy of subnational governments.

The labour centres called on Tinubu to lead with wisdom, and demanded an immediate reversal of the state of emergency order in Rivers State, saying beyond the legal and political implications, national security, economic stability, and democratic governance must be considered before taking a decision.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) unequivocally condemn Mr. President’s hasty and unconstitutional declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. “This action blatantly violates the provisions of Part II, Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and constitutes an overreach of executive power.

“The purported suspension or removal of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly is not only unlawful but a direct assault on democracy.

“It sets a dangerous precedent, eroding constitutional governance and threatening the autonomy of subnational governments. “No democratic society can thrive where elected leaders are arbitrarily removed at the whims of the President. “This reckless move should deeply concern every reasonable governor and citizen who believes in the rule of law.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President to revoke this unconstitutional declaration in compliance with Section 305(6) of the Constitution, which clearly outlines the legal process for declaring and sustaining a state of emergency. “The President, as the custodian of the nation’s executive powers, must exercise restraint, respect constitutional limits, and act in a manner that inspires national confidence rather than suspicion.”

